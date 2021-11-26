United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $373.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

