Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

