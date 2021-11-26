Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 219.8% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

