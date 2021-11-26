Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 893 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

