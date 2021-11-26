Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 25 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $881.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $526.25 and a one year high of $915.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $848.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

