Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,025,000.

VLUE stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

