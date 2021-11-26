Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.