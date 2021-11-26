Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 9,152 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $885,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 41.8% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 274.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

