Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

