Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 18,052 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

