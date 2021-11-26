Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

