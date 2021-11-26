Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) CEO Purchases $50,250.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

