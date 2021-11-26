Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Purchases A$58,352.82 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Daryl Henthorn bought 972,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,352.82 ($41,680.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About Redbank Copper

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

