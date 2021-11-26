Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Purchases A$58,352.82 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Daryl Henthorn bought 972,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,352.82 ($41,680.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.
About Redbank Copper
