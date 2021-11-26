Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.