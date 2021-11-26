Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Park City Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.38. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

