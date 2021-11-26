IFP Advisors Inc Sells 165 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

