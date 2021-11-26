Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

