Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 397 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

GIS stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

