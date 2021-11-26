Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $297.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

