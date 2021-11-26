Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.