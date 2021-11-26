Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $660.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.58 and its 200 day moving average is $608.08. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $440.50 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

