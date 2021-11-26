Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 79.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kubient by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBNT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

