Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE CC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $610,365 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

