Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

