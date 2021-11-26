Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 113,129 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN opened at $44.43 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

