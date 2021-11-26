State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.