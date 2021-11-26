State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,480 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 105,894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

