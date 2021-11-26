State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIPR opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

