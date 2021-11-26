Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $279.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.28 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

