DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DBRG opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

