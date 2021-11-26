State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,514 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.