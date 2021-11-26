Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 42,379 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,379 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.