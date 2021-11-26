IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $3,246,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

AEO stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

