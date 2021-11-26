Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 4,064 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

