Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EBR stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

