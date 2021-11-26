Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,408 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

