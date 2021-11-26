Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Insperity were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE:NSP opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

