Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $39.69 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $39.69 or 0.00073129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 873,216,397 coins and its circulating supply is 396,478,924 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

