Creative Realities (CREX) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creative Realities to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Creative Realities’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 13.71 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.99

Creative Realities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

