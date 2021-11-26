Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.33 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

