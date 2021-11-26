Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $81.91 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.