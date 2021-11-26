Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,671 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 473.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $243.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average is $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

