Norway Savings Bank Has $326,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

