Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,130 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

