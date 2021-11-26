iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $140.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

