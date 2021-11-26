Norway Savings Bank Has $39,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.