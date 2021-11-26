Norway Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in APA by 501.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

APA stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

