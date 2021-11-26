IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $533.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

