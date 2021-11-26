IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $433.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

