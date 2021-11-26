Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

